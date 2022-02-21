Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Issued By Wedbush

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

