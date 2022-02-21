Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

GMED opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.