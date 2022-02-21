Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

