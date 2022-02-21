Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.77. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

