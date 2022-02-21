Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.70 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.