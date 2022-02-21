Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

