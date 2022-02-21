Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Beer in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $378.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $378.14 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.