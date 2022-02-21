Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.97 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 234,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

