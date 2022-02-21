Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 256,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

