Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Issued By Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.