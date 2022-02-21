Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.86 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.95.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $177,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.