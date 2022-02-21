Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MRC Global Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

