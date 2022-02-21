Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$19.93 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The company has a market cap of C$567.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.