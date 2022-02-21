Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Truist Financial

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

