Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $249,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,949 shares of company stock worth $7,904,572 in the last three months.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

