Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572 over the last 90 days.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

