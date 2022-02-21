Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Lowered by William Blair

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of APP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

