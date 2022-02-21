Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.13.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

