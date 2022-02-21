Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.90 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

