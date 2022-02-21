Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.