Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $43,694,000.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.