Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 774,308 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

