Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 349,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,290 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 36.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 132.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

