Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.