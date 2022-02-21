Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted by Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

