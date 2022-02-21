Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised by Analyst

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.