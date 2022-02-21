Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

GOOD opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

