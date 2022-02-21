Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lowered by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

TSE:K opened at C$7.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

