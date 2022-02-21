Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Truist Financial

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRO. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.