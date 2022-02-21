Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

