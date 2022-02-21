Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$51.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.48 and a 1-year high of C$54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

