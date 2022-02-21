Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.