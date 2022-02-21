Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

