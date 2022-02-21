Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.