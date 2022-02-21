Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.50.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.28. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

