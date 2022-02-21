Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

