Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Decreased by Analyst

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total value of $4,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,887 shares of company stock worth $23,413,637 in the last quarter.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.