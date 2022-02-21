Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Raised by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

