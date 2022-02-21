Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $212.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

