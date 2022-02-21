Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $24,702,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

