Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Reduced by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

