Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WalkMe in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

WKME stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

