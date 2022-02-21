Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$154.35 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$122.13 and a 52-week high of C$176.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$161.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

