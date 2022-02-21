Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

