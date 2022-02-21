Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

