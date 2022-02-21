Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

