Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.47 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

