Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

