Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

