Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Truist Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 280,218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comstock Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

